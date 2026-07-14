With Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey approaching, now is the perfect time to revisit his top films. From Memento to Oppenheimer, here’s where you can stream his biggest hits on OTT platforms in India, including Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, and Apple TV+.

Nolan’s filmography spans multiple genres and timelines. Here is a chronological look at his major films available on OTT platforms in India.

Memento (2000)

One of Nolan’s earliest works, this psychological thriller follows a man with short-term memory loss trying to solve his wife’s murder through a non-linear narrative. Available on: Amazon Prime Video

The Prestige (2006)

Starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, this film explores the intense rivalry between two magicians. Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

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The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012)

Including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, the trilogy features Christian Bale and a widely acclaimed performance by Heath Ledger. Available on: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Inception (2010)

Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, this science fiction thriller follows a team tasked with planting an idea inside a person’s subconscious. Available on: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Interstellar (2014)

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, the film follows a mission to find a new home for humanity. Available on: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

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Dunkirk (2017)

A World War II drama that presents the Dunkirk evacuation through interconnected timelines across land, sea, and air. Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Oppenheimer (2023)

Featuring Cillian Murphy, the film examines the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the making of the atomic bomb. Available on: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

From Memento to Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s films remain widely accessible on OTT platforms in India, offering viewers a chance to explore his evolving storytelling style ahead of his next release.