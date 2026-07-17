Matt Damon delivers a commanding performance as King Odysseus, portraying the legendary Greek hero with confidence, vulnerability and determination. His portrayal anchors the film from beginning to end, making every challenge on his journey feel personal and emotionally engaging.

Anne Hathaway impresses as Penelope, capturing the pain and resilience of a queen waiting years for her husband's return. Robert Pattinson also leaves a strong impact as Antinous, one of Penelope's most influential suitors. Supporting performances from Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo, Bill Irwin and Benny Safdie further elevate the film with convincing and memorable performances.