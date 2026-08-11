Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla has chosen the armed forces over Bollywood, building an inspiring journey through NCC training, shooting and military preparations before reportedly joining the defence forces as an Agniveer.

Who is Ishita Shukla? She is the daughter of actor-politician Ravi Kishan, but unlike her father, she has chosen a career far removed from the film industry. Her journey towards the armed forces has earned attention for its determination, discipline and patriotic spirit.

Who Is Ishita Shukla?

Ishita Shukla is Ravi Kishan’s daughter who developed an interest in the armed forces at a young age. Instead of following the conventional path into Bollywood, she became associated with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), where she underwent military training and prepared herself for a career in defence.

She was associated with the 7 Girls Battalion of the Delhi Directorate and also trained for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. Ravi Kishan has often shared glimpses of his daughter’s NCC journey and expressed pride in her dedication.

Ishita Shukla’s Army Journey

Ishita’s association with the armed forces came into the spotlight in 2023 when several reports stated that she had joined the defence forces as an Agniveer under the Agnipath scheme.

Her military journey has been a matter of immense pride for Ravi Kishan. On Women’s Day 2025, the actor spoke about his daughter during an interaction with Instant Bollywood and said, “My daughter is joining the Army. She is a sniper shooter, Ishita Shukla.”

Her training and achievements have also highlighted her skills in shooting, further strengthening her connection with the armed forces.

Bollywood Stars Praise Ishita

Despite being the daughter of a well-known actor, Ishita has chosen a completely different professional path. Her decision has received appreciation from several celebrities, including actor Anupam Kher, who praised her choice to serve the country.

More recently, R Madhavan also shared a post about Ishita on his Instagram Story, bringing renewed attention to her inspiring journey. Ishita’s story stands out as an example of choosing personal ambition over the expectations that can come with a famous family background.