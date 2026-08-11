Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi were among the top political leaders who attended the Delhi wedding reception of Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, marking a rare cross-party gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi were among the prominent political figures who attended the Delhi wedding reception of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, on August 10, 2026. The high-profile reception celebrated Revati Sule's marriage to Sarang Lakhani. The couple had initially married in Mumbai in June, with the Delhi gathering marking a grand reception attended by several leading political figures from across the political spectrum.

High-Profile Guests Grace the Occasion

The event brought together leaders from rival political factions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi among those present. The reception also saw the attendance of Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Chirag Paswan, who arrived to congratulate the newlyweds.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, Delhi Minister Pravesh Verma attended Supriya Sule's daughter's wedding reception at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav were also present at the gathering.

Athlete and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Union Minister Giriraj Singh also attended the wedding reception party. Leaders were seen sharing tables and engaging in light conversations during the reception.

Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani hosted the reception to mark their union in the presence of the political leaders. (ANI)