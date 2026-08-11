Suniel Shetty met Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary to discuss logistics for a film shoot spanning 50-60 days from Oct 2026. He praised the state's new film policies and the CM's positive approach towards making Bihar a major filming destination.

Bollywood actor-producer Suniel Shetty met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna on Monday to discuss logistics for an upcoming film shoot, with the production expected to span 50 to 60 days from October 2026.

Shetty on Bihar's Film Policy and CM's Support

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shetty said the state's new film-related policies and its growing appeal as a filming destination were key reasons for the discussions. "We held a meeting with the entire department. We want to come here for a shoot. Since new film-related policies have been introduced and Bihar is emerging as a major destination for filming, we came to discuss the logistics of a shoot that will span about 50 to 60 days," Shetty said.

The actor-producer also praised the chief minister's approach towards the film industry and broader industrial development in the state. "The response of the CM has been very positive... He is positive about everything, including growth; he wants industries to come here. Since he is supportive of all these aspects, I believe it will happen," he said.

Location Scouting and Upcoming Projects

Shetty has met Bihar government officials as part of plans to scout locations in Patna and Sitamarhi for the upcoming movie, which is rooted in real-life events. The development comes against the backdrop of Bihar's efforts to promote filmmaking through its new film policies, with the state positioning itself as a destination for film productions.

Suniel Shetty was last seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle'. As per reports, he will next be seen in the much-anticipated 'Hera Pheri 3.'