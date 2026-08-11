Looking for patriotic movies to watch on Independence Day 2026? From Border and Lagaan to Shershaah and Uri, explore 10 powerful Indian films celebrating courage, sacrifice, freedom and love for the nation.

In addition to celebrating with flags and singing patriotic songs, Independence Day also provides us with an opportunity to revisit the tales of bravery, sacrifice, unity and love for their country. Indian films have done much to bring such stories to our screens, from independence times to war time to everyday service.

For a patriotic movie marathon in the month of August 2026, Independence Day of August 15 can be planned by watching the following 10 movies.

1. Border (1997)

Border, made by J.P. Dutta, is a true story of the Battle of Longewala that took place in 1971 during the India-Pakistan war. The film deals with the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers in this battle.

2. Lagaan (2001)

Set in the times of British rule, this film is a tale of the villagers who challenged a British officer to play a game of cricket so as to save themselves from the excessive tax burden imposed upon them.

3. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Ajay Devgn plays the revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in this historical film depicting his life and ideology and his struggle against the British rulers.

4. Swades (2004)

Swades, starring Shah Rukh Khan, gives us another dimension of patriotism. This film narrates the tale of an Indian scientist who came back from USA and tried to help the villagers improve their life.

5. Rang De Basanti (2006)

The film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra by the same name ties up India’s revolutionary past with that of today’s youngsters and discusses friendship, enlightenment, duty and sacrifice.

6. Kesari (2019)

The movie "Kesari" is about the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought valiantly against a huge number of attackers. This movie deals with themes like bravery, loyalty, and sacrifice.

7. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

The film features Vicky Kaushal and depicts the 2016 Uri attack followed by the Indian Army's surgical strike operations and combines military action with patriotism.

8. Shershaah (2021)

The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought in the Kargil War. It highlights his military life and sacrifice.

9. Sardar Udham (2021)

In the historical drama Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal plays the revolutionary Udham Singh and focuses on his reaction to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

10. Sam Bahadur (2023)

The biographical war drama featuring Vicky Kaushal is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw whose military career is depicted in the film.

Watch Movies To Celebrate Independence Day

Whether it is freedom fighters, soldiers or even normal people who try to serve their country, these movies show different faces of patriotism. Select a few and have a great Independence Day 2026.