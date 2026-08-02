Salman Khan makes a surprise entry on the reality show 'Alliance' to support his brother Sohail. A viral promo shows Salman joking about Riteish Deshmukh, which fans believe is a playful dig at the rival reality show 'Lock Upp 2'.

The highly-awaited episode of Alliance is set to get a star-studded twist as Salman Khan finally makes a special appearance on the reality show to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan. Even before the episode has aired, a newly released promo has grabbed fans' attention, especially for Salman's funny remark that many believe was a playful dig at 'Lock Upp 2.' The promo begins with Sohail Khan looking upset after a difficult day inside the house.

He is seen kicking a door, leaving fellow contestant Kushal Tandon worried. Moments later, the house is shaken by a "System Breached" alert before Salman Khan walks in, surprising all the contestants. Salman warmly hugs Sohail, who admits that the day had been overwhelming. Sohail says, "I freaked out today." Trying to lighten the mood, Salman turns to the contestants and jokingly asks, "Koi stress to nahi de rahe ho na?" View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Riteish Deshmukh's Job in Danger?

However, it was Salman's next comment that quickly became the biggest talking point. In a humorous moment, he joked, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai. (Riteish Deshmukh's job seems to be in danger)." The remark soon led many fans on social media to believe that Salman was taking a light-hearted swipe at 'Lock Upp 2,' which is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

Although Salman did not mention the show by name, viewers were quick to connect the joke with the ongoing competition between the two reality shows. 'Alliance' and 'Lock Upp 2' premiered around the same time and are currently streaming on different platforms. While Alliance is available on Amazon Prime Video, 'Lock Upp 2' is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)