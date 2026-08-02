Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and in-laws. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR, and an investigation into allegations of abuse, harassment and stridhan misuse is underway.

Popular television actress Aditi Sharma, famous for playing characters in successful TV serials, has filed a domestic violence case against her husband and his family members, leading to the filing of an FIR at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. This news has become a hot topic after the actress accused her husband of being physically and mentally abusive towards her, besides alleging harassment from her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

FIR Filed Against Husband and His Family Members

It may be noted here that the FIR was filed on July 31 against the husband of the actress, named Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, his mother Urmila Kaushik and his sister Kirti Kaushik. It is to be noted here that the allegations include domestic violence, physical assault, mental harassment, verbal abuse, defamation of character and stridhan theft.

The process of evidence collection has started.

Actress Talks About Her Relationship and Marriage

According to the actress' complaint, she met her husband Abhineet in an online acting class that happened in June 2021. Their friendship turned into a relationship.

The couple is said to have shifted into a rented apartment in Goregaon West in September 2024 before marrying each other on November 12, 2024 with the consent of their families.

Abuse Allegations Post-marriage

It is alleged by Aditi that the behaviour of her husband changed soon after marriage. According to her, there were constant fights on trivial issues like her clothes and she was constantly asked to contribute money for household expenditure.

She is also said to have been abused after a fight on the New Year's day of 2025. She claims that her husband had started suspecting her, accusing her of being unfaithful, checking her phone frequently, and ultimately staying separately in the same house. She even alleged that she was not allowed to contact her parents.

Jewellery Issue and Investigation on Going

In addition to this, it is also pointed out in the complaint that the jewels belonging to Aditi, including golden ornaments, a diamond ring, bangles, and mangalsutra, were still with her mother-in-law, even after repeated demands for their return.

Furthermore, she claimed that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were supporting her husband in family gatherings and continued harassing her.

Police are investigating the matter. Till now, no reaction on this complaint has been given by Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family members.