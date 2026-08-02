Veteran actor Pavan Malhotra lauds new-gen Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh for embracing diverse, unconventional character roles, moving away from a fixed image and redefining contemporary Hindi cinema.

Pavan Malhotra Praises New-Gen Actors

Bollywood is an ever-evolving industry that introduces fresh stories and new stars with every passing decade. Veteran actor Pavan Malhotra recently shared his thoughts on the new generation of Hindi film actors, praising their willingness to adopt diverse and unconventional roles that are redefining contemporary cinema.

Pavan Malhotra, who has completed over four decades in the Indian film industry, shared his views on the changing dynamics of Bollywood's star system and said that actors today are more willing to experiment with "character roles" rather than follow a fixed image or a predictable pattern.

While talking to ANI, Pavan Malhotra mentioned the actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh while talking about the new generation of actors who have given superhits in Bollywood in recent years. "Today you see, now the new plant, whether it is Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh or Ayushmann Khurrana and so on. Even some of our heroines, they are playing characters. They haven't come here with the hangover of their previous film. They have their own style."

Lessons from Veterans

The 'Nukkad' actor also remembered the 1970s, 80s, and 90s actors, including character artist Kanhaiyalal, actors Amjad Khan, Om Puri, Amrish Puri and Amitabh Bachchan, to reiterate his argument that carrying a unique "style" is necessary for the actors to become the evergreen stars of Bollywood. "Even though we have grown up, we still remember Kanhaiyalalji. Everyone had their own style of life. That's why I am giving an example of Amjad Khan. He did something different in every film. I am giving the example of Amrish Puri and Om Puri. Look, a lot of people have a bass voice, but the way Bachchan and Om Puri can do the kind of modulation that not everyone can do," Pavan Malhotra added.

Appreciation for Varied Storytelling

The actor also expressed his admiration for the new Bollywood movies like 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii', 'Gadar 2', 'Stree', 'Laapataa Ladies' and others, saying these films demonstrated that audiences continue to appreciate varied storytelling. He continued, "When our film 'Oh My God 2' came, before that, Karan Johar made a film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', it was a very interesting film. It was a super duper hit. Gadar was a super duper hit. OMG did business worth Rs 250 crores, almost. There was 'Stree' too and 'Laapataa Ladies' as well."

Spotlight on Today's Stars

Ranbir Kapoor has been known for taking up varied roles throughout his career, including his portrayal of a mute character in Anurag Basu's 'Barfi', a morally complex protagonist in 'Animal', and his transformation into Sanjay Dutt for the biographical drama 'Sanju', among others. The actor is also known for his role in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and others.

As for Ranveer Singh, the actor is currently one of the most talked-about stars of Bollywood after his blockbuster movies 'Dhurandhar' and Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. The actor played the role of a spy in the movie. Before this, Ranveer had proven his worth with his impactful lead roles in 'Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Ram Leela', 'Padmaavat', '83' and others.

As for Vicky Kaushal, the actor has impressed the viewers with his performances in blockbusters like 'Uri' and 'Chhaava'

Pavan Malhotra's Next Film

Meanwhile, Pavan Malhotra will be next seen in the film 'Ohh My Dog' which also stars Pankaj Tripathi in an impactful role. The film will release in theatres on August 7. (ANI)