Trisha Stuns In Icy-Green Silk Saree During Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony (PHOTOS)
Actor-turned-politician Vijay scripted history as Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister. Among the star attendees, Trisha Krishnan grabbed attention in a graceful silk saree as she joined the grand swearing-in ceremony in Chennai
Trisha Krishnan’s Elegant Appearance Draws Attention
Actress Trisha Krishnan became one of the most talked-about guests at the swearing-in ceremony of C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai. Dressed in a seafoam-green silk saree paired with a golden blouse, Trisha kept her look traditional and understated. Her neatly styled bun decorated with jasmine flowers and statement jewellery added to her graceful appearance.
As she left for the venue, the actress briefly interacted with the media and shared that she was eagerly looking forward to witnessing the “big day for Tamil Nadu.” Her appearance quickly became a major talking point on social media, with fans praising her elegant ethnic look.
Vijay Takes Oath Amid Massive Public and Political Attention
Tamil Nadu witnessed a landmark political moment as Vijay officially took oath as the state’s new Chief Minister at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Tight security arrangements were in place as several national leaders, film personalities and party supporters gathered for the ceremony.
The actor-turned-politician’s rise has been closely followed across the country, making the oath-taking event one of the most discussed political developments in recent times. Senior leaders from various parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, were also present to witness the occasion.
TVK Secures Majority Support to Form Government
Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single-largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Although the party did not secure a majority on its own, support from alliance partners helped it comfortably cross the required mark in the 234-member Assembly.
The Congress party, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League extended support to the Vijay-led alliance. Following the backing from supporting parties, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally invited Vijay to form the government. Political observers believe Vijay’s entry into governance marks a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.
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