Actress Trisha Krishnan became one of the most talked-about guests at the swearing-in ceremony of C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai. Dressed in a seafoam-green silk saree paired with a golden blouse, Trisha kept her look traditional and understated. Her neatly styled bun decorated with jasmine flowers and statement jewellery added to her graceful appearance.

As she left for the venue, the actress briefly interacted with the media and shared that she was eagerly looking forward to witnessing the “big day for Tamil Nadu.” Her appearance quickly became a major talking point on social media, with fans praising her elegant ethnic look.