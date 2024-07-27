Triptii Dimri looks RED HOT as she drops pictures in sequined backless gown

Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram to share pictures in a red halter-neck sequined backless gown.

Triptii Dimri is planning to audition for Hollywood films following the success of Animal and Bad News and following this, she now has Hollywood dreams. According to rumors, the actress is currently looking for an agent to represent her in the Western film industry, and she is willing to take even a small role in a film to advance her career.

Triptii Dimri recently told Variety that she plans to start auditioning for Western productions and is looking for an agency. "Even if I get a small part somewhere, I think it will be really helpful because I love the way actors work there," Dimri added.

Triptii Dimri previously commended Priyanka Chopra for her courage and bravery in relocating to another country to pursue her career. In an interview with Vogue India, Triptii said she admires Priyanka's confidence. She stated, "She is very confident, and it takes courage to move to another nation and restart your career. I believe she had the guts to do that. There is a lot to learn from an actor like her. I believe she is amazing in every film she has done, particularly Barfi."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's film Bad Newz has been making waves on the big screen. Fans and critics have given the film positive reviews, and the box office results back this up. Within 7 days, the film grossed more than 40 crores and is very near to the Rs 50 crore milestone at the box office.

Bad Newz, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, is a romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The film's odd narrative, where Dimri's heroine discovers she's having twins from two separate fathers, portrayed by Kaushal and Virk, has piqued moviegoers' interest.

