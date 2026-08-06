Priyanka Chopra once revealed that she carried nazar battu and Hanuman Chalisa in her handbag wherever she goes. Here's why she does so. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved and celebrated stars. Her global dominance goes hand in hand with her aura, and there's no denying that. She is stunning and makes everyone go WOW with her stellar acting skills. The actress shares her time between Bollywood and Hollywood. Married to Nick Jonas, they also have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

When Priyanka Revealed She Carries Hanuman Chalisa In Her Purse

Well, one super interesting thing about Priyanka is her witty interviews. She knows what she is saying and says it with a lot of class. She knows her culture well and never misses an opportunity to talk about it even at global platforms. Well, Peecee once shared that she likes to carry Hanuman Chalisa in her handbag along with nazar battu. Yes, you read that right.

What's In Peecee's Bag?

During a "What's in My Bag" video interview with Vogue India published in April 2026. She said, “In India, we wear black. This is a nazar battu (evil eye) which is like an evil eye bracelet. You wear a little black thread. In India, we believe that it keeps away the evil away. I just like wearing them together. The more you can do to protect yourself… Why not?"

Holding up, her Hanuman Chalisa, she said, “This is my Hanuman Chalisa, which is a prayer to Lord Hanuman. You’re supposed to say it every day. I don’t do it everyday, but I try as much as I can. But I also feel like it protects me in all my travels."

Health First!

“I developed allergies this year. This is a new addition in my bag, but a crucial one. I can’t tell you what I am allergic to, because then literally everyone will know how to kill me! I don’t want that. There’s also my inhaler, because I have asthma," she said.

On The Work Front

Priyanka recently bagged an award for The Bluff. Up next, she is all set to make her big comeback to the Indian Film Industry with Varanasi, an SS Rajamouli film with Mahesh Babu.