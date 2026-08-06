Social media influencer Shreya Kalra has won the reality show 'Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa'. Actor Shilpa Shinde, who was the first runner-up, congratulated her best friend on the victory in an emotional moment during the grand finale.

Social media influencer Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of 'Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa', with actor Shilpa Shinde congratulating her close friend in an emotional moment that marked the reality show's grand finale. Immediately after hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan announced the results, an emotional Shilpa Shinde hugged Shreya on stage to celebrate her victory. Shreya was officially declared the winner after securing the highest number of final votes.

Following the finale, Shilpa shared a heartfelt congratulatory message for Shreya on her Instagram handle. "I'm absolutely on cloud nine! Words can't describe how incredibly happy I am as my bestie Shreya won...Many Congratulations sweetheart...Very well deserved...Watching you shine fills my heart with so much pride and joy. Love you endlessly, and I couldn't be prouder of you," she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

'Lock Upp 2' Finale Results

While Shreya claimed the title, Shilpa Shinde finished as the first runner-up, with Yogesh Rawat securing the second runner-up position. The finale featured five contestants: Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor and Yogesh Rawat.

The final showdown came down to Shreya and Shivangi Joshi. Based on votes cast by the hosts, former contestants and special guests, Shreya secured the maximum votes to lift the coveted trophy. The closely contested finale saw her defeat Shivangi by a margin of seven votes.

About the Show

The second season of the Netflix reality show premiered on June 27 with 15 contestants entering the competition, each carrying three closely guarded personal secrets. Throughout the season, contestants were required to reveal their hidden truths while competing in demanding physical and mental challenges to remain in the game.

Contestants and Their Journey

Before entering 'Lock Upp 2,' Shreya had appeared as a wildcard contestant on MTV Roadies in 2020 as part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. During her journey on the show, she was involved in several intense confrontations while also forming meaningful friendships, including a close bond with Shilpa Shinde and fellow contestant Madhuri.

The season also featured Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly and Shreshta Iyer among its contestants.