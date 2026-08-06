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Inside Ravi Kishan's Lavish Rs 20 Crore, 8,000-Sq-Ft Mumbai Home With Green Terrace, Gym and Puja Space
Located in Goregaon’s upscale Garden Estate, Ravi Kishan lives in a swanky Rs 20 crore house with his wife and daughter. Let's take a tour inside his lavish home. Keep scrolling to know more!
Of life and luxury!
Ravi Kishan is all over the internet right now, thanks to his witty remarks, wrapped in humour and nonchalance. The actor lives in an upscale property in Mumbai's Goregaon Garden Estate with his wife and daughter. The 8,000-square-foot home features elegant interiors, a terrace garden, a private gym, a pooja room, family spaces, pet-friendly features, and much more!
Brown aesthetics
This house is a one-stop destination for textured wooden material mirror frames, sofas, and planters that add a homey feel to the place.
Of glitter and glam!
Look at the wooden panel doors behind Kishan. Swanky and how!
Luxury living!
Ravi Kishan’s home has an impressive size. It comes with open workspaces, bedrooms, and a private gym area.
Decor at its best
Whenever there is a celebration at Kishan's place, the house is decorated with aesthetic decor and lights, adding more charm to this big luxury home.
Huge pooja space
The high-ceiling home has a spacious interior for a beautiful pooja space where the family comes together to worship and spend blissful time together.
Of pets and cuddles!
You can see shades of white, cream, and off-white dominating the interiors, with posh wooden floors and aesthetic furniture artifacts.
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