An official 'Gilmore Girls' documentary is coming to HBO Max, from creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It will feature behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen outtakes, and insights from cast like Lauren Graham.

An official documentary celebrating the legacy of 'Gilmore Girls' is in production and will premiere on HBO Max, bringing fans back to the world of Stars Hollow with exclusive behind-the-scenes material and new insights from the people who made the beloved series. According to the official logline obtained by Variety, the untitled documentary is told from the perspective of series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino. The film will explore how Gilmore Girls exceeded expectations to become a cross-generational television phenomenon.

What to Expect from the Documentary

The documentary "reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew and collaborators," as per Variety. It will also include "never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage and script pages," offering fans a rare look at the making of the acclaimed family dramedy.

Key Figures Involved

Lauren Graham, who portrayed Lorelai Gilmore throughout the series, will feature in the documentary alongside the Palladinos. Additional key cast and crew members are also set to appear, although further names have not yet been announced. The project is directed by Bonni Cohen and produced by Sony Pictures Television's This Machine, led by RJ Cutler, in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The executive producer lineup includes RJ Cutler, Jane Cha Cutler, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Mark Blatty, Elise Pearlstein and Trevor Smith. Cohen and Melissa Robledo serve as producers.

About the Original Series

'Gilmore Girls' premiered in 2000 and ran for seven seasons. The series aired on The WB for its first six seasons before moving to The CW for its seventh and final season, which aired from 2006 to 2007. Alongside Graham, the ensemble cast featured Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Lorelai's daughter. The show also starred Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Liza Weil, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia, Sean Gunn, Chris Eigeman and Matt Czuchry.

First Authorised Documentary

The HBO Max production marks the first authorised documentary dedicated to 'Gilmore Girls'. It arrives after an unauthorised documentary project, Searching for Stars Hollow, was announced in 2025. That film was set to feature interviews with Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, Chad Michael Murray and others. (ANI)