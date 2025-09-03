Image Credit : Social Media

Touted around the Tamil film industry, Sivakarthikeyan's Kollywood film Madharaasi is rapidly becoming one of the most discussed projects. The film comes with expectations high from both fans and cinegoers alike, and considering the assortment, it entails a healthy dose of entertainment blended with meaningful storytelling. In case you still wonder why this film should occupy a spot on your watchlist, here are eight convincing points.