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Rowdy Baby or Kolaveri Di? Which are the top 5 Tamil songs that smashed YouTube records?
Movie songs are a huge deal on YouTube. Let's check out which Tamil tracks have raked in the most views. Spoiler alert: Vijay and Dhanush are totally ruling this list.
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Top 5 Most Viewed Tamil Songs on Youtube
YouTube is a go-to for almost everyone now. From celeb interviews to movie reviews and songs, it's part of our daily scroll. Film songs, especially, are a massive hit on the platform, setting new records with their view counts. Let's dive into the top Tamil songs that have absolutely crushed it on YouTube.
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5. Vaathi Coming
Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Vijay in the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'. Anirudh's music was a major highlight of the film. While every track was a hit, 'Vaathi Coming' went completely viral. The song holds the 5th spot on this list, with a massive 57 crore views on YouTube.
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4. Kolaveri Song
This song from the movie '3' was a game-changer. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed Dhanush in the film, with music by Anirudh. Released in 2011, 'Why This Kolaveri Di' became a global sensation. You could say this song really put YouTube on the map for many Indians. Dhanush not only wrote the lyrics but also sang it himself. It currently has 58 crore views.
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3. Tum Tum Song
Vishal's 2022 film 'Enemy' had music by Thaman. The movie didn't do too well, but the song 'Tum Tum' was a blockbuster hit. Fans loved Mrinalini's dance moves in the video. It's become so popular that you'll hear it at almost every wedding in Tamil Nadu. The song has clocked 71 crore views, landing it the number three spot.
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2. Arabic Kuthu
Vijay and Pooja Hegde starred in the 2022 film 'Beast', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Anirudh was the music director. The movie itself flopped, but its songs were a rage. 'Arabic Kuthu', with lyrics by Sivakarthikeyan, went viral everywhere. The music video has bagged 78 crore views on YouTube, securing the second position.
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1. Rowdy Baby
Topping the charts is 'Rowdy Baby' from Dhanush's film 'Maari 2'. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for this track. The killer dance moves by Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, choreographed by Prabhu Deva, made it an instant classic. It holds an unbeatable spot on YouTube with a staggering 173 crore views to date.
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