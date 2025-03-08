THIS singer doesn't know Tamil but has sung SUPERHIT songs in the language; Check NOW

Read Full Article

We've seen actors and actresses shine in Kollywood without knowing Tamil; but there's a singer who has given many hit songs without knowing Tamil at all. Let's see about him

Singer Javed Ali Hit Songs in Tamil : S.P. Balasubrahmanyam could speak Tamil well even though he couldn't write it. But Javed Ali, who doesn't know Tamil at all, has sung all super hit songs in Tamil cinema so far. Let's see about that

Javed Ali

Javed Ali is a famous playback singer in Hindi. There is no one who is not mesmerized by his voice. He has captivated the fans with his soft voice. Impressed by his voice, Tamil music directors have made him sing many Tamil songs even though he doesn't know Tamil. Here are some of them. You will be surprised to see that he sang this song

Javed Ali Tamil Songs

Javed Ali has been singing songs in Tamil cinema since 2004. Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the music directors who used him well. Many people may or may not remember the film Kungumappoovum Konjum Puravum composed by Yuvan, but the song 'Chinnanjirusuga Manasukulla' in it will definitely be remembered. Javed Ali sang that song. Similarly, the voice that makes us forget ourselves when we listen to the song 'Siragugal' in Sarvam is also his

Javed Ali Hit Songs

After that, the first song he sang in music director A.R. Rahman's music was a super duper hit. Javed Ali sang the song Kilimanjaro in the movie Enthiran with Chinmayi. Similarly, Javed Ali sang the song 'Sonapariya' in the movie Maryan starring Dhanush as the hero. Later, Javed Ali sang the stylish song 'Alaikaa Laikaa' in the film Thuppakki composed by Harris Jayaraj. Later, he also sang the song 'Kaal Mulaitha Poove' in the film Maatran composed by Harris

Tamil Hit Songs of Javed Ali

Apart from this, the song Edho Seigirai in Yuvan's Vamanan, Oru Maalai Neram song for Naan Mahaan Alla, 'Irukana Illiana' song in Nanban composed by Harris, 'Po Po Po' song for Manam Kothi Paravai composed by D. Imman, 'Kannukulla' song in Singam 2 composed by Devi Sri Prasad, 'Jingiliya' song for Puli, Javed Ali's hit list in Tamil goes on. It is amazing that he has sung so many songs so beautifully without knowing Tamil

