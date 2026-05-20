Ahead of actor Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of his next film 'Dragon' released its first glimpse. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-packed movie also stars Anil Kapoor and is slated to release in theatres on June 11, 2027.

The much-awaited glimpse of Jr NTR starrer Dragon is finally out ahead of the actor's birthday on Tuesday. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 11 2027.

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Directed by the KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle filled with action-packed scenes.

Glimpse Unveils Characters and Plot

The glimpse of 'Dragon' is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role.

The four-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer begins with Indian history, opium industry in pre and post-independent India.

The makers introduced several actor's and their characters, including Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi and many others.

Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies.

Production and Pan-India Release

Mythri official shared the trailer on its Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

The movie is jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts.

The movie is set to release in 5 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)