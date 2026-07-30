4 4 Image Credit : youtube

Man of Masses NTR

NTR has been getting injured repeatedly during the shoot of 'Dragon', directed by Prashanth Neel. A few days ago, he hurt his hand, recovered, and returned to the set. But on Monday, he unexpectedly suffered another severe shoulder injury. Doctors have advised him to rest, pushing the 'Dragon' shoot back by another two to three weeks. Tarak's fans are upset with Prashanth Neel, suspecting he made the star perform stunts that a body double should have done. Fans are worried about their favourite heroes and are praying for their quick recovery.