From Movie Sets to Hospitals: Why So Many Tollywood Superstars Are Getting Injured
Tollywood star injuries are making headlines as several top Telugu heroes face health setbacks and hospital visits. Find out what's behind the recent wave of injuries and how it could impact upcoming movie releases.
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
Ram Charan in a Coimbatore Hospital
Fans were shocked when Ram Charan was unexpectedly admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore. Earlier, during the 'Peddi' movie shoot, he had suffered a major eye injury, which scared the Mega family and fans. He recovered, but later, while shooting a wrestling scene, he severely injured his wrist, which needed surgery. It seems he recently got admitted to the Coimbatore hospital for this. People are wondering why he chose Coimbatore, especially since his family owns Apollo Hospitals.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
Balakrishna's Knee Operation
Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as 'Natasimham', got injured on the sets of his movie 'NBK109' (Talwar). He was shooting action sequences at a location in Kakinada when he badly hurt his knee. The injury was so serious that doctors had to perform an operation. Balayya is now recovering, and the film's shoot has reportedly been postponed by two months. This isn't his first time; he previously had shoulder surgery and even hosted 'Unstoppable' with a bandage on.
34
Image Credit : others
Power Star Pawan Kalyan
Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is juggling politics and films, recently suffered a severe shoulder injury. Doctors performed surgery on him at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Many film and political figures visited him. Because of the surgery, he had to take a break from his film shoots and other administrative duties. He is currently resting at home.
44
Image Credit : youtube
Man of Masses NTR
NTR has been getting injured repeatedly during the shoot of 'Dragon', directed by Prashanth Neel. A few days ago, he hurt his hand, recovered, and returned to the set. But on Monday, he unexpectedly suffered another severe shoulder injury. Doctors have advised him to rest, pushing the 'Dragon' shoot back by another two to three weeks. Tarak's fans are upset with Prashanth Neel, suspecting he made the star perform stunts that a body double should have done. Fans are worried about their favourite heroes and are praying for their quick recovery.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos