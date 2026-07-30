The director shows us a different side of Spider-Man this time. It's not just about action; the story explores his loneliness, love, and sense of duty. We see Spidey's confusion as he fights an unknown enemy, and his pain over losing MJ really adds depth. Tom Holland's acting is superb, especially in the emotional scenes that will surely make you feel for him. The film's biggest highlight is the massive Spider-Man vs. Hulk fight—it's a total visual treat for Marvel fans! The villain's telepathic powers also make the plot feel fresh and exciting.