Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unveiled a statue of former CM NT Rama Rao in Hyderabad, hailing him as an inspiration beyond politics. He defended the act, criticized KTR, and lauded NTR's legacy, comparing him to Indira Gandhi and Ambedkar.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday unveiled the statue of matinee idol and former Chief Minister of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Unveiling the statue of NTR, who was affectionately called Anna (Brother), is a great memory that will remain etched in my mind for a lifetime. It is not merely a statue but also an inspiration that rises above the realm of politics."

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CM Defends Move, Slams Critics

The CM took strong exception to questioning him for unveiling the statue of Congress party rival NT Rama Rao. The former CM NTR was a leader of whom the nation is proud above caste, religion and region. CM Revanth Reddy noted that NTR groomed numerous leaders, including former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister took a dig at KTR, who was christened as Taraka Rama Rao, inspired by NTR, for criticising the statue of NT Rama Rao, which was installed in the city. There is no need to pay any heed to the words of such impostors, the CM charged.

Remembering NTR's Legacy

CM Revanth Reddy remembered the yeoman services rendered by NTR, which included abolishing the Patel-Patwari system and enabling the poor to live with dignity. Launch of fine rice distribution is the continuation of the legacy of the "Rs. 2 per kilo rice scheme" introduced by NTR. Saree distribution to the women, giving political opportunities to the weaker sections, was also the idea of NTR, which brought qualitative changes in the lives of people.

Hailing the '3 Gems'

The Chief Minister also recalled the valuable contribution of the "3 Gems" - Dr Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi and NTR to the country. We all should seek inspiration from the 3 popular national gems. Babasaheb Ambedkar drafted the Indian Constitution and empowered the poor by granting them the right to vote. Indira Gandhi introduced land reforms, distributed land to the poor, and secured their rights. NTR was a leader defined by integrity, honesty, and an iron will. These three national gems will undoubtedly continue to be remembered.

Continuing a People-Centric Governance

"Indira Gandhi is a generation and NTR an era" The decisions taken by the People's Government and the delivery of people-centric governance are a reflection of the spirit of Indira Gandhi and NTR.

The CM said that the government was already striving to empower one crore women to become Millionaires. It was Rajiv Gandhi who introduced women's reservation, and NTR implemented it in the true spirit. Stating that his government was working to elevate the farmer to the status of King, CM Revanth Reddy listed numerous schemes, including filling 65,000 government posts, and Rs 60,000 crore spent on women's welfare.

Vision for the Future

The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of the people and reiterated that the People's Government will remain in power until 2034. The CM reaffirmed that Hyderabad is being developed at an international standard and the Bharat Future City will be developed in 30,000 acres. Global corporate companies have been invited to invest in the Future City, which will create employment opportunities for the youth.

(ANI)