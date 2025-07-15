Thug Life to Good Wife: Top 5 Most Watched Movies and Web Series on OTT
Check out the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT platforms this week, featuring popular titles and surprising hits.
Top 5 Most Watched on OTT
With the growth of OTT platforms, the number of people watching films and web series on them is increasing. Due to this, the number of films released on them is also increasing day by day. As per the current situation, films released in theaters reach OTT in 28 days.
Apart from this, there are films and web series that are specially produced for OTT. In this situation, the Ormax platform has published a list of the most-watched films and web series on OTT from July 7th to 13th. You can check out the list.
Good Wife in Top 5
The Good Wife is a web series directed by actress Revathi. This web series has a huge star cast, including Priyamani, Ari Arjunan, and Sampathraj. It is adapted from the American series The Good Wife. This web series is being streamed on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. This web series, which has a total of 6 episodes, has been released not only in Tamil but also in Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. This web series has received 1.5 million views in the last week alone and has taken 5th place.
Most Watched Web Series
Next, the web series The Hunt, which is based on the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case that shook the country, is in fourth place in this list. This web series, which is aired on Sony Liv, has received 17 lakh views.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is in third place with 25 lakh views. This show is on Netflix. The Squid Game Season 3 web series is in second place with 30 lakh views. This web series is streaming on Netflix.
At the first place is the Panchayat Season 4 web series. This Hindi web series is being streamed on Amazon Prime OTT. It has received 42 lakh views on OTT.
Top 5 Most Watched Movies
Keerthy Suresh's Uppu Kappurambu is at the 5th spot this week. This web series, released on Amazon Prime OTT, has received 2 million views.
The English film Heads of State is in the 4th spot on this list. This web series, which is being streamed on Amazon Prime OTT, has received 2.3 million views.
Next, Madhavan's Hindi film Aap Jaisa Koi is at the 3rd spot with 2.4 million views. This film is being streamed on Netflix.
Thug Life Tops the List
The second most viewed Hindi film is Raid 2. This film, which is being streamed on Netflix OTT, has received 31 lakh views.
Similarly, Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life has topped the list. Although the film was a huge flop when it was released in theaters, fans are competing to watch the film on OTT.
Accordingly, 33 lakh people have watched the film Thug Life, which is being streamed on Netflix OTT, in the last week alone.