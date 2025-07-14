- Home
Metro... In Dino is set for its OTT release soon. Fans are eagerly waiting to stream the Aditya Roy Kapur–Sara Ali Khan rom-com after its successful run in theatres.
Metro... In Dino continued its steady run at the box office through its first week. According to Filmibeat, citing a report by GQ India, the film’s digital streaming rights have been sold. Check here to know where the movie will stream soon.
The OTT release date for Anurag Basu’s film has not yet been finalized. The movie is performing well in theaters, and critics estimate it will likely premiere on Netflix either in early September or during the last quarter of 2025. Fans eagerly await official confirmation.
According to Sacnilk, Metro... In Dino has collected Rs 38.55 crore at the box office so far. The film continues to perform steadily and attract audiences even in its second week.
