Jatadhara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sonakshi Sinha’s Horror Film Online
Sonakshi Sinha’s Jatadhara, released in November, failed at the box office and was a mega-disaster. Now, the film is available on OTT, allowing those who missed it in theaters to watch online.
Jatadhara Hits OTT After Box Office Failure
Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu’s supernatural horror film Jatadhara released in theaters on November 7 in both Hindi and Telugu. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film failed to impress audiences and critics alike, turning into a mega-disaster. Now, it is available for streaming on OTT platforms for viewers who missed it in theaters.
Where to Watch Jatadhara Online
Jatadhara is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and can be watched in both Hindi and Telugu languages. Produced by Zee Studios along with Prerna Arora, Umesh KR Bansal, and others, the film is inspired by legends and folklore of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, exploring themes of greed, faith, superstition, science, and spirituality.
Star-Studded Cast and Production Details
Alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, the film features Divya Khosla Kumar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. Made on a budget of 35 crores, it collected only 7.25 crores at the box office. Sonakshi’s performance, marking her Telugu debut, received appreciation despite the film’s failure.
Plot Overview of Jatadhara
The story follows Shiva (Sudheer Babu), a ghost hunter skeptical of spirits, who experiences recurring nightmares of a child being attacked. He discovers his past is linked to a demoness (Sonakshi Sinha) guarding a hidden treasure. Shiva confronts supernatural powers, uncovers family secrets, and battles greed-driven forces before ultimately succeeding in his quest.
