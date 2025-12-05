Image Credit : Zee Studios youtube

Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu’s supernatural horror film Jatadhara released in theaters on November 7 in both Hindi and Telugu. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film failed to impress audiences and critics alike, turning into a mega-disaster. Now, it is available for streaming on OTT platforms for viewers who missed it in theaters.