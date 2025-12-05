Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited action entertainer Dhurandar opened to an impressive start at the box office, attracting strong crowds across metros and mass circuits. Early estimates indicate a powerful Day 1 performance.

Dhurandar Opening Day Box Office Early Report:

Morning Shows Register 38% Occupancy

Dhurandar, on an early box-office tracking, secured 38% average occupancy in opening-day morning shows. Metros such as Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, as well as Hyderabad, recorded occupancy at slightly higher levels; about 42% to 45%. Single screens in UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan have also 35% of audience attendance, which speaks well of mass appeal.

Opening Day Estimate: ₹14–16 Crore

Following now the trend of advance bookings, afternoon show turnout and early evening occupancy, the movie is likely to earn between ₹14 crore and ₹16 crore on the first day.

Advance bookings: around ₹4.8 crore

Morning & noon shows: around ₹5.5–₹6 crore

Expected from evening–night shows: ₹4–₹5 crore

Dhurandar could near the ₹17 crore mark by day's end if walk-in crowds dramatically increase, mainly in mass belts.

Weekend Box Office Prospects

Depending on favorable word-of-mouth, trade experts believe that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandar will get a 30-40 percent hike on Saturday and touch the ₹45-₹48 crores mark over the weekend. As it stands, the film is well placed to cruise commercially because it has no major releases competing against it.

An Important Film in Ranveer Singh's Career Trajectory There was also a period of mixed box office results, and it is now seen as a significant comeback vehicle for Ranveer. The good Day 1 numbers have shown early promise that this may well turn out to be one of his better openings within some years.