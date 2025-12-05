Simone Tata, the visionary who built Lakme into a leading Indian beauty brand, has passed away at 95. Born in Switzerland, she joined Lakme in 1962, believing beauty should be accessible to all. She was the mother of Noel Tata.

Simone Tata, the business leader who transformed Lakme into one of India's most recognisable beauty brands, passed away at the age of 95. The Consulate General of Switzerland in Mumbai shared the news on their X handle while remembering the contribution of Simone Tata in evolving the Lakme brand into the leading cosmetic company of India.

Tributes for a Visionary

Taking to their X handle, the Consulate General of Switzerland in Mumbai mourned the passing of Simone Tata. They wrote, "We mourn the passing of Simone Tata, a truly accomplished woman whose achievements and grace touched so many. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations. May she rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Tata family."

From Geneva to a Beauty Empire in India

According to the Consulate General of Switzerland, Simone Dunoyer was born in 1930 and was raised in Geneva. She settled in India after meeting Naval H Tata. "Born Simone Dunoyer in 1930, raised in Geneva, she met Naval H Tata while in India as a tourist in 1953 and settled down in Mumbai permanently. In 1962, she joined the board of Lakme, then a minor subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills and set out to build a brand based upon the conviction that beauty shouldn't have to be a luxury, but a necessity that every Indian woman should have access to."

They continued, "Simone evolved the brand into the leading cosmetic company in India, grew its international presence, and she was appointed to the board of Tata Industries in 1989."

Lakme Honours its Founder

Lakme India also mourned the loss of Simone Tata, the visionary behind Lakme. "Rest in peace, Simone Tata, the legendary visionary behind Lakme. We honour the memory of the woman who empowered Indian women to put their best self forward with confidence, beauty and grace. Your legacy lives on forever. With immense gratitude, LAKME," wrote Lakme India.

Family Connections

Simone Tata was the mother of Noel Tata and the stepmother of former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata. (ANI)