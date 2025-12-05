Sonakshi Sinha is winning praise for her honesty after revealing that she and Zaheer Iqbal attended couples therapy three years into dating. Her candid admission sheds light on how modern relationships thrive through communication, awareness.

As always, Sonakshi Sinha gained a reputation of being genuine, and yet again, it seems to stay that way when she spoke about her relationship with husband Zaheer Iqbal. In fact, it turns out that the couple went through couples therapy three years into their relationship-long before getting married. A lot of fans would admire the frankness of her confession as mature and honest while a set of fans were shocked.

Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up on Couples Therapy With Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi states that the time was actually very tough for them, communication-wise. So many things seemed like a straw that broke the camel's back between the two. "We wanted to adjust each other hair," she said very easily, as she gave the reason that therapy helped take a break from it all to understand each other better.

Sonakshi Sinha explained their situation, ‘’Just when we were three years into the relationship, we had a phase where we just wanted to pull each other's hair out. No matter what we did, we just couldn’t understand each other's perspective.''

Strengthening Relationships

Sonakshi said therapy was never for those whose lives were shattered but rather a venom in what they already had. Talking with a neutral professional has made them realize habits and triggers not known previously. The experience made both of them far more patient, empathetic, and emotionally grounded—qualities that later moved them smoothly into married life.

Normalising Couples Therapy

This also starts an important conversation across the Internet. Many have also appreciated Sonakshi for normalising couples therapy in a country where, unfortunately, today such conversations are very much stigmatised. She urged to see couples after crisis only because, she believes, therapy is a helpful tool in terms of development.

Sonakshi Sinha said that they wanted their relationship to work, in both of their hearts. she said that is the only reason why they chose to take couple therapy because they were not ready to let go of each other due to misunderstandings.

Glimpse Into Their Marriage

Now that the two are married, one can expect a lot of glances about their light-hearted and candid bond on social media. According to her, they learned an understanding way to treat people who had differences from therapy sessions to approach them maturely. Very uncandid about it, people would compare this to some refreshing and progressive take on how relationships exist today.