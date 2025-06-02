Image Credit : Twitter

With Thug Life projected to have a strong opening, it is estimated to collect over ₹35 crore on its first day in India. If the projections hold true, this would make it the second-biggest Indian opener of 2025. So far, the top openers of the year include Game Changer with ₹54 crore, Sava with ₹33.10 crore, Sikandar at ₹30.06 crore, Good, Bad & Ugly with ₹29.25 crore, and Vidamuyarchi collecting ₹27 crore. Thug Life is expected to join this list of high performers. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Red Giant Movies, and Madras Talkies, the film is made on an estimated budget of ₹250–300 crore.