- Thug Life: Kamal Haasan starrer sells THIS many tickets on Day 1 of advance booking
Let’s take a look at how much Thug Life managed to collect on its first day of pre-booking, which officially began on June 1st, generating buzz among fans and industry watchers alike.
Thug Life Pre Booking Collection
With just three days left for Thug Life's release, anticipation is at its peak. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Simbu, and Trisha. It's considered Kollywood's most anticipated film of 2025. Thug Life hits theaters on June 5th. Ticket pre-booking officially began yesterday.
Thug Life's Massive Pre-Booking
Ticket booking is going strong. Over 100,000 tickets were booked for Thug Life yesterday. In Tamil Nadu alone, pre-booking has collected ₹2.58 crore. With three days left, it could cross ₹10 crore.
Will Thug Life Make History?
Ajith Kumar's Good, Bad & Ugly currently holds the highest first-day collection in Kollywood this year. However, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is expected to have an even bigger opening. It's predicted to surpass Vicky Kaushal's Sava, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. This gangster action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, also stars Simbu in a lead role. The trailer reveals Kamal Haasan in a never-before-seen avatar, further fueling fan excitement.
Highest First-Day Grossers
With Thug Life projected to have a strong opening, it is estimated to collect over ₹35 crore on its first day in India. If the projections hold true, this would make it the second-biggest Indian opener of 2025. So far, the top openers of the year include Game Changer with ₹54 crore, Sava with ₹33.10 crore, Sikandar at ₹30.06 crore, Good, Bad & Ugly with ₹29.25 crore, and Vidamuyarchi collecting ₹27 crore. Thug Life is expected to join this list of high performers. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Red Giant Movies, and Madras Talkies, the film is made on an estimated budget of ₹250–300 crore.