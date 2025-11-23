Naga Chaitanya: Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies of The Actor; Check Here
South actor Naga Chaitanya has turned 39. He was born on November 23, 1986, in Hyderabad. Naga is the son of superstar Nagarjuna and has been a part of many hit films. On his birthday, we're going to tell you about his highest-grossing movies
Laal Singh Chaddha
Naga Chaitanya's 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, had a budget of 180 crores and collected 132 crores, making it a disaster. Aamir Khan starred.
Thandel
Naga Chaitanya's 2025 film Thandel had a 70 crore budget and earned 93.5 crores. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, it starred Sai Pallavi and was a hit.
Manam
Naga Chaitanya's 2014 film Manam, directed by Vikram K. Kumar, earned 67 crores on a 30 crore budget. It starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Nagarjuna and was a blockbuster.
Majili
Naga Chaitanya's 2019 film Majili, by director Shiva Nirvana, was made on a 25 crore budget and earned 67 crores. It starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and was a blockbuster.
Venky Mama
Naga Chaitanya's 2019 film Venky Mama had a 40 crore budget and earned 66 crores. Directed by Bobby Kolli, it starred Venkatesh Daggubati and Raashii Khanna and was a hit.
Bangarraju
The 2022 film Bangarraju starred Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan, and Nagarjuna. With a 35 crore budget, it earned 65 crores. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, it was a hit.
Love Story
Naga Chaitanya's 2021 hit film Love Story starred Sai Pallavi in the lead role. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this movie had a budget of 35 crores and did business of 63 crores.
Rarandoi Veduka Chudham
Director Kalyan Krishna's 2017 superhit Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, starring Naga Chaitanya, had a 25 crore budget and earned 50 crores. Rakul Preet Singh also starred.
100% Love
Naga Chaitanya's 2011 superhit 100% Love, directed by Sukumar, had a 15 crore budget and earned 40 crores. It starred Tamannaah Bhatia and Tara Alisha in lead roles.
Tadakha
Naga Chaitanya's 2013 film Tadakha had a 20 crore budget and collected 39 crores. Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, it starred Tamannaah Bhatia.
