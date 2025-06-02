Kamal Haasan's new film, 'Thug Life,' releases in theaters on June 5th. This marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 37 years, their last collaboration being the masterpiece 'Nayagan.' The film features nine songs, several of which have already gained popularity, notably 'Vinvizhi Nayaka..' sung by Kamal's daughter, Shruti Haasan.

Alongside Trisha, Abirami, and Nassar, Simbu plays a pivotal role in 'Thug Life.' The film is a joint production of Kamal Haasan's Rajkamal Films, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. Initially, actors like Ravi Mohan and Dulquer Salmaan were considered for roles, but scheduling conflicts led to their replacement by Simbu and Ashok Selvan, respectively.

Thug Life Ticket Booking Commences

Promotional activities for 'Thug Life' are in full swing, with expectations high for its pan-India success, similar to 'Vikram.' Online ticket booking opened today at 8:01 AM across five languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. Given the immense anticipation, brisk ticket sales are expected. Only time will tell if 'Thug Life' achieves the coveted ₹1000 crore mark, a significant milestone for Tamil cinema.

'Thug Life' is an action-packed film where Kamal Haasan portrays the character Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakkar. The film boasts music by A.R. Rahman, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran. The cast also includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh, and Vaiyapuri, among others.