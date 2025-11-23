The Night Manager To Aranyak: 5 OTT Thrillers You Can Finish in One Weekend
Crime Thrillers: Looking for a binge that keeps you hooked without eating your entire week? These five fast, gripping OTT thrillers pack sharp twists, tight runtimes, and enough suspense to turn your weekend into a full-blown nail-biter marathon
5 Crime Thrillers
If you want a binge that is gripping, fast, and totally weekend-friendly, these five OTT thrillers deliver nonstop tension. The Night Manager India, Aranyak, Dahaad, Delhi Crime Season 2, and Criminal Justice offer sharp twists, tight runtimes, and intense storytelling that keep you glued to the screen without dragging.
Dahaad – Amazon Prime Video
A taut crime thriller led by Sonakshi Sinha, Dahaad tracks the hunt for a serial killer hiding in plain sight. Its rural Rajasthan setting, slow-burning tension, and disturbing revelations make it an absorbing watch that balances emotional depth with chilling investigative drama.
Criminal Justice – Disney Plus Hotstar
Adapted from the acclaimed British show, this courtroom thriller blends crime, mystery, and psychological tension as one young man fights to prove his innocence. Its compact arc, gripping performances, and constant moral dilemmas make it a compelling single-weekend binge.
Delhi Crime Season 2 – Netflix
Shorter and faster than Season 1, the second chapter follows the Delhi Police tackling the ruthless Kachcha Baniyan gang. With its grounded storytelling, strong ensemble cast, and tight pacing, the series maintains realism while delivering high-stakes suspense across a lean runtime. Season 3 is also streaming on Netflix now.
Aranyak – Netflix
Set in the misty Himalayan town of Sironah, this atmospheric thriller follows a conflicted cop and her partner investigating a mysterious murder. The eerie forests, local legends, and character secrets unfold at a gripping pace, keeping you invested from the first episode to the last.
The Night Manager India – Disney Plus Hotstar
A slick remake of the British series, this thriller blends luxury hotels, undercover missions, and a deadly arms dealer. With sharp performances from Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, it delivers stylish tension, quick twists, and a compact plot perfect for weekend viewing.
