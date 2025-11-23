Image Credit : Getty

Austin Theory stands out as a timely replacement while Sheamus recovers. The 28-year-old has been absent from WWE television for a long stretch, and buzz earlier placed him in the Men’s WarGames as part of Team Vision before plans were reportedly shelved.

With the Celtic Warrior on hiatus, bringing Theory back lets Stamford’s promotion restore a familiar presence in the squared circle and inject fresh energy into ongoing angles. Used right, his return offers a straightforward way to bolster RAW’s pacing and star power without overhauling existing feuds.