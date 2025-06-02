Amid backlash over his Kannada language remark, Kamal Haasan has moved the High Court seeking the release of Thug Life in Karnataka. Pro-Kannada groups demand an apology; the KFCC has banned the film.

Actor Kamal Haasan has moved the High Court seeking permission to release his upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka, amid a growing language controversy. The move comes after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a ban on the film, citing Haasan’s alleged comment that ‘Kannada is born out of Tamil’ hurt sentiments.

Kamal Haasan’s alleged remarks and the row

The issue erupted after Kamal Haasan was quoted during a promotional event in Chennai as saying that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” The statement sparked outrage among pro-Kannada organisations, with the KFCC subsequently announcing that the film would not be allowed to release in Karnataka unless Haasan issued a public apology.

In response, Raajkamal Films International, the co-producer of Thug Life, filed a petition before the High Court, stating that Haasan’s remarks had been “misquoted” and “taken out of context.” According to the plea, the actor was expressing affection and cultural camaraderie between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka while addressing Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who has himself clarified that Haasan has always been respectful toward the Kannada language and culture, reports Bar and Bench.

The petition describes the backlash as ‘unwarranted’ and claims that the actor’s statements were part of a longer tribute, deliberately misinterpreted by some to stoke controversy.

The Bar and Bench report says Raajkamal Films further noted that it has invested close to ₹300 crore in the production of Thug Life, which is being seen as a major cinematic collaboration between Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, with music by AR Rahman. The producer underscored the global anticipation for the film’s release, including among audiences in Karnataka.

The plea also stated that the production house had earlier approached state authorities, including the police, seeking assurance and protection for the film’s release in Karnataka. However, with no concrete response received, they opted to approach the judiciary.

In its petition, Raajkamal Films has asked the High Court for:

An order restraining any party, including KFCC and state authorities, from preventing the release or screening of Thug Life in Karnataka;

Directives for the government to provide security to the film’s cast, crew, exhibitors, and viewers to ensure smooth screenings from June 5;

An injunction against KFCC and other respondents from enforcing or promoting any 'ban' on the film’s release.

The matter is now expected to be heard ahead of the film’s planned release, as stakeholders await the High Court’s decision.

Kamal Haasan's firm 'Will not apologise if I’m not wrong'

Responding to the backlash, Kamal Haasan said he would not apologise unless he was actually wrong. “It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda,” Haasan said outside the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

“I’ve been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise. If I’m not, I won’t,” he added.

KFCC backs protest groups, bans film

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, KFCC representative Sa Ra Govindu confirmed the ban and said the Chamber supports the demands of Kannada organisations.

“There is no apology from Kamal Haasan anywhere. We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) stand with Rakshina Vedike and other Kannada organisations,” he said.

Karnataka CM joins criticism

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticised Haasan’s remark, saying the actor is unaware of Kannada’s historical significance. “Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it,” the CM said.

About the film

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan TR in lead roles. The language controversy has now overshadowed the film’s release plans in Karnataka, prompting Haasan’s legal appeal to ensure it reaches theatres in the state.