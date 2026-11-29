3 Reasons WWE's Penta Made Quick Work Of CM Punk And Seth Rollins
Penta eliminated three former wwe world champions in a row at Survivor Series 2026, including CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Here's why it happened so fast.
WWE Is Building A Sustained Main Event Run
A man about to cash in doesn't spend the autumn getting pinned. Instead, WWE used Survivor Series to establish Penta as a legitimate top-line threat, and beating three former champions in succession does that faster than any promo could. Rather than rushing a briefcase grab for a brief title reign, the company appears to be laying groundwork for something longer. The momentum is now his, and the question is whether WWE follows through.
Punk And Rollins Are Still A Live Grudge
The tension has been building since this week's RAW, when Cody Rhodes revealed Rollins as the fifth member of Team USA and Punk walked out rather than stand beside him. Backstage, he called Rollins a snake, and nobody on the team pretended the issue was settled. In Houston, the grudge did real damage.
The two eventually worked together and even saved each other from elimination, but a collision after a Penta kick left them arguing on the outside. Penta dived on both, then countered the GTS into a roll-up. Even with the nod to the late Bronson Reed at the end, the situation stays volatile, and another Punk-Rollins program may be next.
The Traditional Elimination Format Exposed Everything
It helped that the match existed again. This was the first Survivor Series elimination match on the show since 2026, and after the WarGames overkill, ten men fighting to survive felt like a novelty rather than a step back. Houston bought every near-fall. The format is unforgiving to a divided team.
A hot babyface needs one counter and one finisher, not a five-minute beating, and Penta got exactly that: a roll-up out of the GTS, then a Destroyer three seconds later. WarGames lets a struggling unit hide its weak link behind a pod. The traditional match exposes the cracks and hands the moment to whoever the crowd will follow. Hopefully WWE doesn't waste the momentum, for Penta or for the format.
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