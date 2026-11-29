The tension has been building since this week's RAW, when Cody Rhodes revealed Rollins as the fifth member of Team USA and Punk walked out rather than stand beside him. Backstage, he called Rollins a snake, and nobody on the team pretended the issue was settled. In Houston, the grudge did real damage.

The two eventually worked together and even saved each other from elimination, but a collision after a Penta kick left them arguing on the outside. Penta dived on both, then countered the GTS into a roll-up. Even with the nod to the late Bronson Reed at the end, the situation stays volatile, and another Punk-Rollins program may be next.