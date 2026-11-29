Kelly Osbourne has confirmed her split from partner Sid Wilson, stating the relationship was unhealthy. The TV star is now focusing on raising her son in the UK following the loss of her father, legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne.

London [UK], November 29 (ANI): TV personality Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her breakup with musician Sid Wilson, revealing that she decided to end their relationship because it was no longer healthy for her, according to E! News. In an interview, Osbourne spoke about her decision to call off her engagement to the former Slipknot member earlier this year. The two share a four-year-old son, Sidney. "I decided that the relationship I was in wasn't healthy," Osbourne said.

The 42-year-old and Wilson, 49, began dating in January 2022 and got engaged in July 2025 during Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert. However, less than a year later, reports emerged that the couple had separated, according to E! News. Although her recent remarks mark the first time she has directly addressed the breakup, Osbourne had previously shared a strongly worded message on social media following reports that Wilson had been fired from Slipknot after nearly three decades with the heavy metal band. Taking to Instagram Stories on August 3, she wrote, "Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence… It’s distraction." She further added, "When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror they throw it at someone else. I also heard that when you break a mirror, you get 7 years of bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability!"

Without sharing specific details about their separation, Osbourne urged the musician to take responsibility for his actions, according to E! News. "Take some responsibility," she said, adding that she would "not take your s--t anymore! I'm done." "I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise," she added. "Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can't protect you from yourself anymore."

Meanwhile, Osbourne has also been coping with the loss of her father, legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne, who died of a heart attack at the age of 76 in July 2025. Following his death, she made a significant change in her life by moving back to the United Kingdom with her son during the summer, according to E! News. Speaking in an interview published on August 31, Osbourne described the move as a positive decision for herself and her child. "Being home in the U.K. has changed a lot for me," she said. "I've never been a California girl. It's been great to be home, and making a life for me and my son where I can see he's truly happy,"according to E! News.

Osbourne's latest comments offer a glimpse into her personal journey as she focuses on her son's upbringing and rebuilding her life following the separation and the loss of her father. (ANI)