Singer JoJo Siwa and former Love Island UK star Chris Hughes have ended their 18-month relationship. The couple, who met on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2025, confirmed the breakup after previously sharing details of their deep bond.

Los Angeles [US], November 29 (ANI): Singer and dancer JoJo Siwa and former 'Love Island UK' star Chris Hughes have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for around a year and a half, according to multiple media reports, according to E! News. The couple, who first met while competing on the reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' in 2025, began dating shortly after the show's finale. Siwa, 23, and Hughes, 33, have reportedly parted ways. E! News reached out to representatives of both for comment but has not yet received a response.

The two developed a close bond during their time on the reality competition show, even as Siwa was dating podcaster Kath Ebbs. During the show, Siwa also spoke about her understanding of her sexuality while talking to fellow contestant Danny Beard. "I've always told myself I'm a lesbian and I think being here, I've realised, 'Oh, I'm not a lesbian, I'm queer,'" she said at the time. "And I think that's really cool."

Siwa and Ebbs parted ways shortly after the show's finale in May 2025, following which Siwa and Hughes made their relationship public the next month, according to E! News. Speaking about their growing bond in a June 2025 interview with The Guardian, Siwa said, "It's not platonic anymore, and it's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him and he's the same way."

The 'Boomerang' singer also spoke about her identity and reaffirmed her connection with the LGBTQ+ community in an interview with E! News in June 2025. "I think the most beautiful term now is queer," she said. "There's loads of beautiful, different sexualities. Sexuality and queerness is a lovely rainbow that has all different places, and it also has places on this rainbow that we don't even know exist yet."

Reflecting on her relationship with Hughes, she added, "What I realized with Christopher is I never have second guessed my feelings for him. Therefore, I've never second-guessed my happiness, I've never second guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing."

Hughes had also spoken warmly about Siwa during their relationship. In July 2025, he described her as "literally the love of my life" and added in an interview with E! that "She's also my best friend. Like, we sit and do nothing together," according to E! News. The couple also shared plans and gestures associated with their first Christmas. Siwa had spoken about gifting Hughes a USD 2,600 Cartier ring, while clarifying that it was not necessarily a marriage proposal, despite the possibility of people interpreting it that way. Speaking to The Sun, Hughes explained his approach to the idea of a proposal, saying, "I like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected." The reported split comes after the couple publicly celebrated their relationship and spoke openly about their connection during their time together, according to E! News. (ANI)