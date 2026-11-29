Thirteen contestants are set to compete for the Miss Nagaland 2026 title at the grand finale on December 3 in Jotsoma. The event, hosted by BASN, features grooming sessions to prepare participants for national and international platforms.

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 29 (ANI): The grand finale of Miss Nagaland 2026 is set to take place at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Performing Arts (RCEMPA), Jotsoma, on December 3. A total of 13 contestants will compete for the coveted crown in the annual beauty pageant. The Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN), along with the 13 district winners, addressed the media at a press conference held at Polo Hotel, Kohima, on Sunday.

Addressing the press release, BASN president Mele Pucho said the pageant continues its legacy of promoting young talent and providing a platform for women to develop confidence, skills and opportunities to represent Nagaland at national and international beauty pageants. "The organisation has been crowning three queens annually for the past 32 years. The contestants are currently undergoing grooming and choreography sessions under the guidance of official choreographer and groomer Arnish, who has also trained contestants for national-level pageants, including the recently held Miss Universe pageant representing India," said Pucho.

Arnish expressed appreciation for the contestants and the platform provided by BASN, stating that the participants had demonstrated promising talent and potential. He encouraged them to aspire to compete at national-level pageants and beyond.

During the interaction, contestants from Sumi, Mon and other districts shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the organisation for providing them with the opportunity. They highlighted the confidence, personal growth and sense of sisterhood developed during the grooming sessions.

BASN media secretary Sarah Konyak announced that Minister P Paiwang Konyak has sponsored the prize money for Miss Nagaland 2026, marking the second consecutive year of his sponsorship. The amount will remain undisclosed until the grand finale.

According to the press note, Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhara, AVSM, SM, will attend the event as the special guest. The annual beauty pageant is presented by the Department of Tourism and supported by the Task Force for Music and Arts and the Department of Art and Culture. Apart from the main titles of Miss Nagaland, first runner-up and second runner-up, six subtitles will also be awarded. These include Miss Talent, Miss Beautiful Skin, Miss Multimedia, Miss Best Photogenic and Queen of Hearts, along with another special subtitle. The organisers said several gift hampers and additional prizes would also be presented to the winners. The organisers have invited the public to attend the event on December 3 and extend their support to the 13 contestants as they compete for the Miss Nagaland 2026 crown. (ANI)