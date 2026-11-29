Ananya Birla, founder of Svatantra Microfin, has pledged her support for Telangana's 'Telangana Rising' vision and will attend the Invest Telangana Global Summit in Hyderabad, aiming to boost the state's economic investment growth.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Singer- entrepreneur and Svatantra Microfin founder Ananya Birla has pledged her support for the Telangana government's Telangana Rising vision and confirmed her participation in the upcoming Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from December 7 to 9. The announcement was shared by Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy through an official Instagram post following his recent meeting with Ananya in Hyderabad. Welcoming her support, the Chief Minister described it as "heartening" to see a young and successful business leader endorse the state's development initiatives. The Instagram post also featured a photograph of the meeting, showing Chief Minister Reddy presenting Ananya with a commemorative keepsake in a glass case. In the caption, the CM wrote, "It was hearting to have young successful entrepreneur Ms Ananya Birla, founder of Svatantra Microfin, promise her fullest support for #TelanganaRising vision and her participation for the Invest Telangana Global Summit on Dec 7-8-9, 2026, at the #BharatFutureCity in Hyderabad."

The Invest Telangana Global Summit is a three-day event aimed at attracting global investments and showcasing Telangana's economic growth prospects. The summit will take place from December 7 to December 9, 2026, at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. The event is part of the state's broader efforts to promote its development vision and strengthen its investment appeal. Svatantra Microfin is an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company-Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) founded in 2012 by Ananya Birla, providing microfinance and individual loans primarily to rural women and small entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Mumbai, it is the second-largest NBFC-MFI in India by microfinance assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026, according to its official website. (ANI)