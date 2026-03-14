OTT Releases This Week: 47 New Movies and Shows for Your Ultimate Weekend Binge
This week is a total treat for OTT lovers! A massive 47 new movies and web series have just dropped, making it a festival for binge-watchers.The list includes some solid Telugu films,from laugh-out-loud comedies to a really heart-touching love story.
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OTT Releases This Week: 47 New Movies and Shows for Your Ultimate Weekend Binge
It's not just Fridays anymore; new movies are dropping on Thursdays too, both in theatres and on OTT. This week, on March 12 and 13, streaming platforms have given us a full-on feast with a massive 47 new movies and web series. This huge list includes titles in almost every language, with some fantastic Telugu comedies and a moving love story also in the mix.
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On Netflix
The main highlight on Netflix this week is 'Funky', starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, with Naresh in a key role. Anudeep directed this film, which was a Valentine's Day release but didn't do well in theatres. Now, it's getting a lot of love on OTT since its Friday release. Here's what else Netflix dropped:**Movies**'Made in Korea' (Tamil)'Pennum Porattum' (Malayalam)'Gladiator' (English)'That Night' (English)**Web Series**'One Piece' Season 2 (English)'Virgin River' Season 7 (English)'Love is Blind: The Reunion' (English)'Age of Attraction' Season 1 (English)'Eesem Street' Volume 2 (English)'Fatal Seduction' Season 3 (English)'That Night' Season 1 (Spanish)'Dynasty: The Murdoch' Season 1 (English-Documentary)'Barbara Becoming Erin David' (Germany-Documentary)
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On Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime's big Telugu release this week is the love story 'Couple Friendly', starring Santosh Shoban and Manasa Varanasi. UV Connects produced the film, which was directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar and produced by Ajay. It released on Valentine's Day and got great reviews from critics. Now, it's winning over the Prime audience. Here's the full list of new arrivals on Prime:**Movies**'Pennu Case' (Malayalam)'Dheeram' (Malayalam)'Yogida' (Tamil)'Singham Returns' (Hindi)'Ranapati Shivre Swari Agra' (Marathi)'Anniversary' (English)**Web Series**'Local Times' (Tamil)'Sankalp' (Hindi)'Aspirants' Season 3 (Hindi)'Scarpetta' (English)'White Night' Season 1 (English)'Day One' Season 1 (English)'Day One' Season 1 (Spanish)'Gintama' Season 1 (English-Animation)'Melania' (English-Documentary)
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On ZEE5
On ZEE5, you can now watch 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi', starring Ravi Teja, Dimple Hayathi, and Ashika Ranganath. This comedy entertainer was a box office disappointment during its Sankranti release. Let's see how it does on OTT. ZEE5 also has the Tamil film 'Pookie', the Kannada movie 'The Land Lord', and the Hindi web series 'Andh Pyaar 2'.**Jio Hotstar****Movies**'Zootopia 2' (English)'The Family McMullen' (English)**Web Series**'Resort' (Tamil)'The Society' Season 2 (Hindi)'Rooster' (English)'The Madison' (English)'The Capture' Season 3 (English)
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On ETV Win
The family emotional drama 'Nawab Cafe' is now streaming on ETV Win from March 12. The film, starring Shiva Kandukuri, Teju Ashwini, and Rajeev Kanakala, tells a story about the legacy of chai. It didn't do well at the box office but is getting a good response on OTT.**Sun NXT**'Friday' (Tamil)'Sukram' (Malayalam)**Lionsgate Play**This week, the platform is streaming the Telugu movie 'Hot Spot 2 Much', the Hindi film 'The Taj Story', and the English films 'Turbulence' and 'Shock and Awe'.In total, 47 new movies and web series are keeping OTT audiences entertained this week.
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