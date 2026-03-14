5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

On ETV Win

The family emotional drama 'Nawab Cafe' is now streaming on ETV Win from March 12. The film, starring Shiva Kandukuri, Teju Ashwini, and Rajeev Kanakala, tells a story about the legacy of chai. It didn't do well at the box office but is getting a good response on OTT.**Sun NXT**'Friday' (Tamil)'Sukram' (Malayalam)**Lionsgate Play**This week, the platform is streaming the Telugu movie 'Hot Spot 2 Much', the Hindi film 'The Taj Story', and the English films 'Turbulence' and 'Shock and Awe'.In total, 47 new movies and web series are keeping OTT audiences entertained this week.