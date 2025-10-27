Image Credit : instagram

Amitabh Bachchan was cast in Mohabbatein during a period of financial hardship. Deeply in debt, Big B went to Yash Chopra's house and said, "I don't have a job, no one is giving me work, my films aren't doing well, and I'm here to ask you for work. Please give me a film to work in." Chopra immediately offered him Mohabbatein and put his career back on track.