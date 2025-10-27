THIS Was Amitabh Bachchan's Comeback Movie in 2000; Check Box Office Collection
It's been 25 years since the release of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer, Mohabbatein. The film was released on October 27, 2000. It is considered Big B's comeback film
25 years of the film Mohabbatein
Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, Mohabbatein was released in 2000. This film, featuring a massive star cast, created a sensation at the box office upon its release. The story and songs were well-received by audiences
Amitabh Bachchan's comeback movie
Amitabh Bachchan was cast in Mohabbatein during a period of financial hardship. Deeply in debt, Big B went to Yash Chopra's house and said, "I don't have a job, no one is giving me work, my films aren't doing well, and I'm here to ask you for work. Please give me a film to work in." Chopra immediately offered him Mohabbatein and put his career back on track.
Shahrukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai
Aditya Chopra planned to cast Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. He stated that he couldn't see anyone else playing the roles. This film marked Khan's second collaboration with Aishwarya Rai, after Josh (2000), and his first with Big B.
Aamir Khan-Kajol were the first choice
Aamir Khan was offered the role of Raj Aryan in the film Mohabbatein, but he declined. Shah Rukh Khan then signed the film without even reading the script. Kajol was initially considered for the role of Megha, but she declined because she felt that the movie did not give her enough screen time.
New star cast of the film Mohabbatein
The film Mohabbatein was based on the story of college students and their love. It offered a chance to work with new actors. Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, and Jugal Hansraj were cast in it.
Heroine of the film Mohabbatein
The film Mohabbatein featured three new heroines alongside three leading men. Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, and Preeti Jhangiani were cast. The film launched the fortunes of all three heroines, but none of them achieved further success.
Mohabbatein was the highest grossing film of 2000.
Amitabh Bachchan's comeback film, Mohabbatein, became the highest-grossing film of 2000. Made with a budget of ₹19 crore, the film grossed ₹90.01 crore at the box office. This film even surpassed Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's 2000 films in terms of earnings.