Are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reuniting as Pathaan and Tiger in Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’? Here’s what we know about the YRF Spy Universe crossover

The YRF Spy Universe, created by producer Aditya Chopra, started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and has grown into Bollywood's biggest action franchise. With Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan adding immense star power, the universe keeps intertwining stories through cameo appearances and crossover moments.

Buzz around Yash Raj films’ ambitious Spy Universe is once again heating up, as reports have surfaced that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might appear together in Alia Bhatt’s anticipated action film, ‘Alpha.’ Fans are now speculating whether the two megastars would be reprising their iconic roles of Pathaan and Tiger in this high-octane crossover once again.

Now, with `Alpha' being introduced as the first female-led spy film from YRF, insiders say that the studio could bring back Shah Rukh and Salman in surprise cameos to strengthen the shared universe and engage fans up to future blockbusters like 'Tiger vs Pathaan.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Lead the Spy Mission

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as elite intelligence agents on a high-stakes mission. It aims to deliver slick action, heart-and-soul emotion, and elevation of female representation within the spy-verse. Industry sources suggest that if SRK and Salman do appear, their roles might serve as mentors or allies guiding the new spy duo on their mission.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Frenzy

As soon as speculations of the two working together began, fans flooded social media with theories and fervor. On X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, it is being named the “ultimate Bollywood crossover.” Some have said it could become similar to the interconnected franchises of Hollywood, giving the Indian film industry a unified action universe groomed by its biggest stars.

While YRF is yet to officially announce Shah Rukh and Salman anywhere, talks of Pathaan and Tiger once again being together have sent buzzes through the roof. If so, 'Alpha' could truly be a landmark for Bollywood, linking power-packed performances with action on a global scale and weaving two generations of spies.