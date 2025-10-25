Image Credit : instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s love story began when they were still in school — Gauri was in Grade 9, while Shah Rukh was in Grade 12. The actor, who once confessed that Gauri was the only girl he had ever been smitten by, fell deeply in love with her at just 18. Despite coming from different religious backgrounds, their relationship faced several challenges, especially in convincing Gauri’s family. After years of persistence and emotional struggles, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Over the years, they have built a strong family with their three children — Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Gauri, apart from being a devoted wife, has also established herself as a successful interior designer and film producer.