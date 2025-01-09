THIS person stole Masaba Gupta's birth certificate; Neena Gupta called him 'b*stard'

Do you know Masaba Gupta's birth certificate was stolen from the hospital by a journalist? Neena Gupta revealed this in a throwback interview

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 2:14 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 2:14 AM IST

Neena Gupta, known for her resilience and boldness, alleged that Pritish Nandy, a prominent journalist at the time, orchestrated the theft of her daughter Masaba Gupta’s birth certificate shortly after her birth in 1989. According to Neena, Nandy pretended to be a family relative to gain access to the document through the hospital’s registrar. The stolen certificate was later published in a magazine, revealing Masaba’s parentage and sparking media frenzy

article_image2

The theft left Neena outraged, and she did not shy away from expressing her anger. She publicly condemned Nandy’s actions, referring to him as a “bastard” for violating her privacy. The bold statement even appeared on public hoardings, cementing her stance against what she perceived as an unethical and intrusive act

article_image3

The publication of Masaba’s birth certificate exposed her parentage, identifying her father as West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards. This disclosure subjected Masaba to societal scrutiny, branding her as a “love child.” Despite these challenges, Neena raised Masaba single-handedly, later marrying Vivek Mishra, a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant, in 2008

article_image4

Following Nandy’s death on January 8, 2025, at the age of 73, reactions were polarized. While tributes poured in from industry peers, including actor Anupam Kher, Neena made headlines for her candid remarks. She expressed that she could not offer her condolences, citing her unresolved resentment over his actions. Neena stated that she had proof of the incident and emphasized her refusal to forgive the late journalist

