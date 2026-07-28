A fiery speech by actor Vishal has set off intense speculation about his political ambitions in Tamil Nadu. This places him alongside Dhanush and Raghava Lawrence as the latest Kollywood stars to drop strong political hints.

Actor Vishal's remark has fuelled speculation about his political debut in Tamil Nadu, after similar statements from Dhanush and Raghav Lawrence.

Vishal, a Tamil actor, recently issued a comment that has left fans wondering if he intends to enter politics in the future. The claims originated when a video of Vishal speaking at a public gathering gained popularity on social media. The actor claimed that he plans to use the goodwill he has gained from his films to give back to the community.

While he made no political declarations, many believed his words indicated a new direction in his life.

Vishal addressed the crowd, stating, "As an actor in the film industry for so many years, I have the goodwill to do something in return for all of you." My future path will be everything but ordinary. I'll only follow the straight path, no shortcuts. I will pursue that path and promise you of my full support in all areas.

Dhanush's remarks during a blood donation event organised by his fan club sparked similar speculation the day before his speech. Previously, actress Raghava Lawrence professed an interest in politics.

Vishal has been active in politics before. He sought to run in the RK Nagar by-election in 2017, following Thupparivaalan's release. However, his nomination was rejected because it lacked the required number of proposers. Vishal criticised the decision at the time, calling it a "mockery of democracy."

After Thalapathy Vijay formally entered politics in 2024, Vishal claimed that he had no plans to do the same. However, he made it clear that he did not completely rule out the idea in the future.

According to online rumour, Vishal intends to form his own political party in 2024. The actor acknowledged this in an official statement, saying, "I am eternally grateful to the people of Tamil Nadu for recognising me as an actor and humanitarian worker in society." With the purpose of benefiting as many people as possible, I determined from on that my fan club would not be run like any other club, but rather as one that benefits people. We've been running the fan club with the purpose of doing our utmost to help those in need.

He went on, "The next step is to organise a people's welfare movement that will operate at the district, constituency, and branch levels." Every year, we help many impoverished and needy children through the 'Devi Foundation', which is run in my mother's memory. "We are also assisting affected farmers."

Vishal said, "I meet people in numerous areas where I travel to shoot, listen to their fundamental wants and frustrations, and address their demands through my people's welfare campaign." I never expected political rewards from taking part in welfare measures. If nature necessitates it, I will not hesitate to speak up for the people in the future.

Meanwhile, Vishal is prepping for the theatrical release of Magudam, his directorial debut, on August 14. He also has Sundar C's Purushan slated, which stars Tamannaah and Yogi Babu. Following Aambala and Action, Vishal and Sundar C work together again on this film.