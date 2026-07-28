Evergreen actress Rekha will be the Guest of Honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026. She is set to hoist the Indian national flag, receive the Excellence in Cinema Award, and her classic film 'Umrao Jaan' will be screened.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 is set to be especially memorable, with evergreen actress Rekha attending as the Guest of Honour. In a moment of immense pride, she will hoist the Indian national flag in Melbourne as part of the festival's celebrations. She will also be honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Additionally, the festival will host a special screening of her classic Umrao Jaan.

Rekha Expresses Gratitude

Excited about the film's screening at IFFM, Rekha in a press note said, "Umrao Jaan has never left me. She lives in my memories, in my silences, and in the hearts of those who have embraced her with a lot of love over the years. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving." She added, "Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing, and to be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special. I accept this honour with immense gratitude, not only as a recognition of my own journey, but also as a tribute to the filmmakers, writers, musicians and countless collaborators who have enriched my life and shaped my work."

'A Timeless Icon'

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Founder and Festival Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said, "There are very few artists whose presence transcends cinema and becomes part of a nation's cultural consciousness. Rekha ji is one such timeless icon. Her extraordinary body of work, her grace, and the unparalleled legacy she has built over decades have inspired audiences not only in India but across the world. It is an immense privilege for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to welcome her as our Guest of Honour this year".

A Moment of Immense Pride

"Having Rekha ji hoist the Indian National Flag on India's Independence Day is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Our annual flag-hoisting ceremony has become one of the most meaningful traditions of the festival, bringing together the Indian community in Australia to celebrate our shared heritage and values. Over the years, some of the greatest names in Indian cinema have led this ceremony, and Rekha ji's presence adds another unforgettable chapter to that legacy," Mitu shared.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from 13 to 23 August 2026 (ANI)