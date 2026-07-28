Actor Sean Astin revealed that despite the global success of 'The Lord of the Rings', he earned so little that he had to sell his house. He said there was a disconnect between the fame he received and his financial situation at the time.

Actor Sean Astin has revealed that despite the phenomenal global success of 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, he earned far less than many might expect and even had to sell his house after negotiating a modest deal for the three films, according to People.

Astin, best known for playing the loyal Hobbit Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning fantasy trilogy, opened up about his experience in an interview, saying the immense fame that followed the films did not translate into immediate financial security.

Fame Without Fortune

"I was not prepared for that level of visibility and access," Astin said. "And there was a disconnect between the attention that I was getting and how much money we had. It was not a lot of money! In fact, I had to sell my house because I negotiated such a small amount on the trilogy," according to People.

Astin portrayed Samwise Gamgee in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001), 'The Two Towers' (2002) and 'The Return of the King' (2003), alongside Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, Sean Bean, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and John Rhys-Davies. Directed by Peter Jackson, the trilogy was filmed back-to-back in New Zealand and went on to earn more than USD 2.9 billion at the global box office while winning 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture for 'The Return of the King', according to People.

Hopes for a Middle-earth Return

Despite the financial challenges during that period, Astin said he is in a much better place today. "I am very comfortable financially now," he said. The actor also expressed interest in returning to Middle-earth as work continues on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', directed by Andy Serkis.

The upcoming film is expected to feature returning stars including Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins and Ian McKellen as Gandalf, according to People.

Astin revealed that he has spoken with writer Stephen Colbert, who is co-writing a new 'Lord of the Rings' project with Peter Jackson. "I don't think anybody is opposed to it. We'd all love to connect to those characters, particularly if it's done with such sensitivity as we heard," Astin said.

When asked whether he would expect a better salary if he returned, Astin replied, "Goddam right."

Co-stars Echo Salary Sentiments

Astin's comments echo those made by co-star Elijah Wood, who said in a 2025 interview that the cast did not receive enormous salaries because the three films were shot simultaneously, preventing contract renegotiations after the franchise became a box office sensation.

"Because we weren't making one movie and then renegotiating a contract for the next, it wasn't the sort of lucrative scenario that you could sort of rest easy for the rest of your life," Wood had said, according to People. Wood added that although the actors earned "not massive salaries," they gained something far more enduring. "The benefit of that was that we were also signing up for something that was going to be a part of our lives forever," he said.

A Career of Grounded Characters

Reflecting on his decades-long acting career, which includes 'The Goonies', 'Rudy', '50 First Dates', '24', 'Stranger Things' and 'The Conners', Astin described himself as an actor drawn to grounded, relatable characters. "I've been number one on the call sheet and I've been number 247," he said. "Even at the height of any of these movies, including 'Lord of the Rings', I've never been on the A-list."

He added, "Rudy comes from a steel mill, Samwise is a gardener, he's hands in the soil. There's just something physically about me. I don't know whether it's my height and weight or whatever my internal life became with my parents and my wife and children and everything, but I'm just appropriate for those parts," according to People.

In September 2025, Astin was elected president of SAG-AFTRA, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke, who served as the union's president four decades earlier. (ANI)