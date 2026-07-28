Maggie Gyllenhaal directs a short film, 'Flesh Impact', a tribute to Marilyn Monroe for her 100th birth anniversary. It stars Dakota Johnson and Ellen Burstyn as Monroe and will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to pay tribute to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe with her upcoming short film 'Flesh Impact', starring Dakota Johnson and Ellen Burstyn as different versions of the legendary actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 17-minute short will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, where Gyllenhaal is also serving as the jury president. The project coincides with what would have been Monroe's 100th birth anniversary and has been created with the blessings of Monroe estate holders Authentic Brands Group. Described in official press materials as "a love letter to one of cinema's most enduring icons," 'Flesh Impact' features Dakota Johnson as Monroe at the height of her fame, while Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn portrays an imagined older version of the Hollywood legend. Monroe died on August 4, 1962, at the age of 36. The film also stars Peter Sarsgaard and 'The Pitt' actor Sepideh Moafi.

Director's Vision

Speaking about the project, Gyllenhaal shared her long-standing fascination with Monroe and the inspiration behind the film. "I've always been fascinated by Marilyn Monroe. So, when Genesis first came to me with the idea of a celebratory project for her centennial, I knew I wanted to work together on bringing this story to life," Gyllenhaal said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She added, "With 'Flesh Impact', we showcase the timeless icon we know and love through a modern lens that reclaims her story."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal described the film as a blend of history and imagination. "This film is very much a mixture of Marilyn and my fantasy of her," she said. "In a lot of ways, this movie is about Marilyn and also about actresses in general and what it's like to have that strange, very vulnerable, and, at the same time, very powerful job," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production and Creative Team

The film is produced by William Green for The Cut, Michelle Ross for Superprime, Nicolette Spencer and Melissa Moore for INNOCEAN, and is presented by automotive brand Genesis. Maddi Carlton, Brandon Boerner, Rebecca Skinner, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz serve as executive producers. The creative team includes production designer Karen Murphy, casting director Mary Vernieu, costume designer Jennifer Johnson, editor Affonso Goncalves and cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

A Tribute to Cultural Icons

Highlighting the project's significance, Amy Marentic, Chief Marketing Officer at Genesis Motor America, said, "At Genesis, we believe the arts have a unique ability to inspire reflection, spark meaningful conversation, and connect people through stories that endure across generations. Our support of this film honoring Marilyn Monroe reflects our commitment to celebrating cultural icons whose influence extends far beyond their time," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ellen Burstyn Honoured at Venice

Burstyn will also attend the Venice Film Festival for Kornrl Mundruczo's out-of-competition film Place to Be and is set to receive the festival's prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)