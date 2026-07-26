Rakhi Sawant distributed gifts to fans and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 25, 2026. Sawant expressed happiness over Pradhan's exit, which followed widespread protests regarding alleged exam irregularities.

All hail Rakhi Sawant! The diva recently distributed gifts to her fans and passionately chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister. Pradhan stepped down from his position on Saturday, July 25, 2026, amidst significant public outcry.

The Resignation Amidst National Outcry

Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure as Union Education Minister concluded abruptly on July 25, 2026, when he submitted his resignation. This significant political development occurred against a backdrop of intense public pressure and nationwide protests. The protests were primarily fueled by alleged irregularities in several competitive examinations, most notably the NEET-UG paper leak case, which sparked widespread outrage among students and parents alike. For weeks leading up to his resignation, student organizations and opposition parties had been demanding accountability and immediate action from the ministry, culminating in Pradhan's exit as a direct response to the sustained agitation across the country.

Rakhi Sawant's Celebratory Reaction

Bollywood personality Rakhi Sawant wasted no time in publicly displaying her sentiments following the significant political development. Her celebratory actions occurred after Dharmendra Pradhan's exit as Education Minister. Sawant herself explicitly expressed her happiness about Pradhan's exit, an event that swiftly garnered significant media attention. Many onlookers witnessed her distributing gifts to supporters and fans who had gathered, turning the political news into an impromptu public celebration.

Fan's React

Fans were quick to react to Rakhi's gesture. Many hailed her for being a constant source of support to students and youth from the very start of the protest and voicing her opinion in their behalf. One wrote, “Best Laddy.” One more wrote, “Queen.” Another wrote, “Ye hai real Queen.” While another fan wrote, “She is one of our heroine.” Let us tell you that Pradhan's resignation indeed marked a pivotal moment, signaling a government response to the unprecedented scrutiny and widespread public discontent.