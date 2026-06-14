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Juhi Chawla is worth a staggering ₹7,790 crore. Even after being away from films for 16 years, she remains India's richest heroine. When we think of top Bollywood actresses, names like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, or Alia Bhatt come to mind. They get paid crores for each movie, but the answer to 'Who is India's richest actress?' isn't them!