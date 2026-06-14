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This Actress Stopped Acting 16 Years Ago, Yet Remains India’s Richest Actress; Here’s Who She Is
When discussing Bollywood’s richest actresses, names like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt often come up. However, the title of India’s wealthiest actress actually belongs to someone unexpected. Read here.
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Image Credit : Insatgram
Juhi Chawla is worth a staggering ₹7,790 crore. Even after being away from films for 16 years, she remains India's richest heroine. When we think of top Bollywood actresses, names like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, or Alia Bhatt come to mind. They get paid crores for each movie, but the answer to 'Who is India's richest actress?' isn't them!
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Image Credit : Insatgram
Juhi Chawla hasn't been seen in a major lead role for the last 16 years. But with assets worth a whopping ₹7,790 crore, the 'Premaloka' star has left the entire Indian film industry stunned.
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Juhi Chawla started her journey after being crowned Miss India in 1984. She made her film debut in 1986 with 'Sultanat'. However, her big break came with the Aamir Khan starrer 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.
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Image Credit : Getty
Her success story didn't stop there. It spread to South Indian films, including the Kannada hit 'Premaloka'. Juhi was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 90s. Over time, she slowly moved away from acting and focused on business.
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Juhi Chawla's massive fortune isn't just from acting; her sharp business mind is key. She is the co-founder of the 'Red Chillies Group' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is also an equal partner with SRK in the 'Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL team. On top of that, her huge investments in real estate and luxury Mumbai restaurants like Gustoso and Rue du Liban add to her wealth.
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Juhi Chawla's wealth is miles ahead of today's top actresses. According to estimates, her total assets are projected to reach around ₹7,790 crore by 2026. This shows her financial power is only increasing.
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Let's put it in perspective. Alia Bhatt's net worth is ₹600 crore, Anushka Sharma's is ₹665 crore, Deepika Padukone's is ₹500 crore, Kareena Kapoor's is ₹550 crore, and Katrina Kaif's is ₹240 crore. If you add all their assets together, it's not even half of what Juhi Chawla owns!
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Juhi was last seen in the 2022 film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. These days, she is busy expanding her business empire rather than focusing on films. Even without being on the big screen, Juhi Chawla holds the title of India's richest actress. You could definitely call it her 'silent success'!
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